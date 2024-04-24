Two Premier League players arrested over allegation of rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two Premier League players have been arrested in relation to an allegation of rape.

Police revealed two 19-year-old men were arrested at the weekend after a report of a rape was made to them last Friday (April 19).

The first man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of aiding and abetting a rape, while a second man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape, police said.

Reports claim one of the players was at his club’s football stadium when officers arrived. He is said to have been spoken to at the stadium before he was arrested later that night.

Both players, believed to be from the same club, have since been released on police bail.

“Officers have arrested two men following a report of a rape,” a police spokesperson told the BBC.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape.

“Both men have since been released on police bail.”

It is not known if the two arrested players have been suspended over the alleged attack, which is said to have taken place on Friday.

A spokesman for the football club in question declined to comment on the police investigation.

A spokesman told The Sun: “As the matter is now in the hands of the police, the club will not be making further comment at this stage.”

The players and their club cannot be identified for legal reasons.

