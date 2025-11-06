For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

More right-wing extremists were referred to the government’s counter terrorism programme Prevent than Islamist extremists last year, as new figures show as referrals have reached a record high.

There were 8,778 referrals of individuals to the government’s anti-extremism scheme in the year to March 2025, Home Office figures show.

This up 27 per cent on the previous year is the highest number of referrals recorded since the current data series began in April 2015.

Extreme right-wing concerns accounted for 21 per cent (1,798) of referrals, compared to 10 per cent (870) for Islamist extremism.

The proportion of referrals for extreme right-wing concerns increased year on year slightly, from 19 to 21 per cent, while the proportion for Islamist extremism fell from 13 to 10 per cent.

Almost four in ten were 11 to 15-year-olds, who accounted for the largest proportion with 3,192 referrals, followed by 16-17-year-olds who made up 1,178 cases.

Just over a third of people flagged to the scheme had at least one mental health or neurodiversity condition, the figures show.

Prevent is the Government’s anti-extremism scheme that is designed to divert people from terrorism.

The figures come as counter-terrorism officials said earlier this week there has been a significant increase in referrals since the Southport murders at a children’s dance class in July 2024.

Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana was referred to Prevent three times, but his case was closed due to a lack of distinct ideology.

