Ex-actor freed from prison under early-release plan ‘actively evading arrest’

Police are appealing for help tracking down an inmate freed from jail who is on the run.

Jason Hoganson, 53, whose face and neck are covered in tattoos, was freed last month under Sir Keir Starmer’s prisoner-release scheme to free up space in overcrowded jails.

Hoganson, an actor who starred in cult 1987 film Empire State, had been serving half of an 18-month sentence.

The day after being let out from Durham prison, on 10 September, he was arrested in Newcastle on suspicion of two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of assault.

Now officers say he is wanted for recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

Hoganson was arrested a day after he was freed ( Owen Humphreys/PA )

Northumbria Police said he was believed to be “actively evading arrest” and that he could be anywhere in the force area or County Durham.

“Anyone who sees Hoganson should not approach him and instead contact us immediately,” the force said.

“Please be aware that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”

Hoganson was subject to a restraining order when he assaulted an ex-partner ( Owen Humphreys/PA )

About 1,700 prisoners were released on 10 September, when the early-release scheme came into force.

Then last month, around 1,100 inmates were freed as the policy was expanded to those serving sentences of five years or more.

Police have been forced to hold prisoners in police cells, and some court cases have been delayed because of the crisis of overcrowded jails, blamed on years of underfunding of the legal system.