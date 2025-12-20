For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have announced a £20,000 reward for information following a fatal shooting in north London in March.

Mahad Abdi Mohammed, 27, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head in Waverley Road on Thursday, 20 March at 8.45pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers believe it was a case of mistaken identity and want to speak to two people in connection with the incident.

The Met announced the reward from the independent charity Crimestoppers eight months to the day after his tragic death.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford, leading the Met’s investigation, said: “There is someone out there who knows what happened that night and we are urging those individuals to find it in their heart to come forward.

open image in gallery Image of one of the suspects the Met Police want to speak to ( Met Police )

open image in gallery A suspect the Met police want to speak to in relation to the shooting of Mahad Abdi Mohammed ( Met Police )

“No matter how small you think the information is, please speak to us. It could be exactly what we need to locate those responsible.”

On the night of the murder, Mahad had spent the early evening with his friend at their home.

They were breaking their fast outside when a stolen Mitsubishi Outlander approached and the suspects opened fire, striking Mahad and his friend multiple times.

This car was used to drive the suspects to and from the scene and was found burnt-out in Runcorn Close, near Tottenham the following morning.

Police believe the suspects also travelled in a stolen blue Jaguar to get to and from the Mitsubishi used in the shooting.

open image in gallery A stolen car used in the shooting in Tottenham ( Met Police )

Mahad’s friend, a 26-year-old man, received treatment in hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation so far has led officers to believe whoever killed Mahad set out to hurt someone else in a pre-planned, targeted attack.

Mahad’s youngest sister said: "To stay silent is to be complicit. To stay silent is to let a grieving mother suffer in confusion. To stay silent is to let a little boy grow up not knowing what happened to his father.

"If you know something and you haven't come forward, please think about that. Think about a family that cannot begin to heal because the truth is still hiding in the shadows. My brother deserves better. He deserves justice."

Four men were arrested on suspicion of murder in March and April. They were questioned and released on bail pending further investigations.

The reward, which is offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible, will expire on 20 March 2026.