The family of a “loving” brother and father shot dead in a suspected case of mistaken identity have made a moving appeal to the public three months after his death.

Mahad Abdi Mohamed, 27, died after being shot on Waverley Road, Tottenham at 8.45pm on 20 March.

Appealing for information on her brother’s death, Amal Abdi Mohamed said his passing “tore through our family”.

She said: “Someone knows what happened to him, and yet we are here with no answer, no justice, and just a family torn apart trying to navigate through the pain.”