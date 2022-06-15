Man arrested at Gatwick airport on suspicion of spying ‘for Putin regime’

Suspect, in his 40s, detained as he tried to leave the country

Chiara Giordano
Wednesday 15 June 2022 10:27
(Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

A man has been arrested by counter-terror police on suspicion of spying.

The suspect, in his 40s, was detained by the Metropolitan Police at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex on Monday evening.

The man is accused of spying in Britain for Russian president Vladimir Putin and was due to get an outbound flight when he was arrested, according to The Sun.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “We can confirm that officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a man in his 40s at Gatwick Airport on Monday 13 June on suspicion of offences under Section One of the Official Secrets Act 1911.

“He has been taken to a London police station, where he currently remains in police custody.

“Inquiries continue.”

Section One of the Act relates to information contained within notes, plans or sketches which may be useful to an enemy.

