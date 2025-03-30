Quakers condemn Met Police raid as six arrested in Westminster meeting house

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Quakers in Britain group has condemned the arrests of six Youth Demand supporters by more than 30 police officers.

The arrests were the first “in living memory” to occur in a Quaker meeting house, recording clerk for the group Paul Parker said, after the officers detained the Youth Demand supporters at 7:30pm in Westminster on Thursday.

“This aggressive violation of our place of worship and the forceful removal of young people holding a protest group meeting clearly shows what happens when a society criminalises protest,” he said.

“Freedom of speech, assembly, and fair trials are an essential part of free public debate which underpins democracy.”

The detainees were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, police said. Youth Demand said the meeting was held to “share plans for non-violent civil resistance actions” planned for April.

Houses were also raided during the operation on Thursday and Friday, Youth Demand added.

In a statement, Quakers in Britain said: “Quakers support the right to nonviolent public protest, acting themselves from a deep moral imperative to stand up against injustice and for our planet.

“Many have taken nonviolent direct action over the centuries from the abolition of slavery to women’s suffrage and prison reform.”

Youth Demand, the self-described “youth resistance campaign fighting for an end to genocide”, began carrying out acts of civil disobedience last year.

It calls on the government to halt all trade with Israel and raise money from the “super rich and fossil fuel elite” to pay damages for the impacts of fossil fuel burning.

In April last year, the group hung a banner and laid rows of children’s shoes outside Sir Keir Starmer’s home, after which three people in their 20s were issued suspended prison sentences.

Further arrests were made last July after the group announced plans to disrupt the State Opening of Parliament.

The Independent has approached the Met Police for comment.