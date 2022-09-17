Man charged with public order offence after ‘disturbance’ by Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall
Muhammad Khan is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday
A man arrested at the ancient hall where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state has been charged with a public order offence.
Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets was charged on Saturday with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act for behaviour indenting to cause alarm, harassment or distress in Westminster Hall.
The incident took place on Friday evening at around 10pm, as members of the public filed past the Queen’s coffin having queued for hours along the River Thames. The live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.
Khan is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 September, the day of the Queen’s funeral.
A statement from Scotland Yard said: “Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets, was charged on Saturday, September 17, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act; behaviour intending to cause alarm, harassment or distress.
“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19.”
Khan is the second person to be charged with committing an offence while in the queue to see the Queen’s coffin lying in state.
A 19-year-old man allegedly exposed himself and pushed into mourners from behind as they waited in the line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday.
Adio Adeshine is said to have gone into the River Thames in an attempt to evade police before coming out and being arrested.
He was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
The huge lines continued over the weekend as people line up to pay their respect to the late monarch, before her coffin is moved on Monday morning.
As of Saturday evening, it is estimated the wait time to enter the ancient hall where the Queen’s coffin is currently standing is 17 hours.
Police have warned those in the queue, which has been capped by the government at 10 miles long, may have to stand for many hours on end to keep up with the ever-moving line.
On Saturday evening, Prince William led a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.
The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the state funeral.
William was also flanked by his cousins, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn.
