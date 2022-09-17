For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man arrested at the ancient hall where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state has been charged with a public order offence.

Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets was charged on Saturday with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act for behaviour indenting to cause alarm, harassment or distress in Westminster Hall.

People pay respects to Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state at Westminster Hall (via REUTERS)

The incident took place on Friday evening at around 10pm, as members of the public filed past the Queen’s coffin having queued for hours along the River Thames. The live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.

Khan is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 September, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: “Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets, was charged on Saturday, September 17, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act; behaviour intending to cause alarm, harassment or distress.

“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19.”

Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren hold a vigil around her coffin in Westminster Hall (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Khan is the second person to be charged with committing an offence while in the queue to see the Queen’s coffin lying in state.

A 19-year-old man allegedly exposed himself and pushed into mourners from behind as they waited in the line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday.

Adio Adeshine is said to have gone into the River Thames in an attempt to evade police before coming out and being arrested.

He was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

The huge lines continued over the weekend as people line up to pay their respect to the late monarch, before her coffin is moved on Monday morning.

The Prince of Wales met members of the public in the queue on Saturday (PA Wire)

As of Saturday evening, it is estimated the wait time to enter the ancient hall where the Queen’s coffin is currently standing is 17 hours.

Police have warned those in the queue, which has been capped by the government at 10 miles long, may have to stand for many hours on end to keep up with the ever-moving line.

On Saturday evening, Prince William led a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the state funeral.

William was also flanked by his cousins, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn.