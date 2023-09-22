Three men wanted over break-in at Raheem Sterling’s home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are searching for three men suspected of being linked to a break-in at the home of England footballer Raheem Sterling.

Det Insp James Ansell, from Surrey Police, told the BBC that detectives are trying to establish the current whereabouts of Albanian nationals Alfred Isufi, 48, Gerard Kalaja, 22, and Henri Osmani, 44.

The trio are being sought for questioning over 33 burglaries throughout Surrey, Essex, Kent and Hertfordshire.

Mr Ansell told the BBC: “Investigating burglary dwellings is a priority for Surrey Police and we will be relentless in pursing these offenders.”

Items totalling an estimated £1 million are believed to have been taken in the incidents.

These include the burglary of former Manchester City and current Chelsea star Sterling’s home last year.

Alfred Isufi, 48, Henri Osmani, 44, and Gerard Kalaja, 22 (PA)

The break-in happened in Oxshott, Leatherhead, and was reported to police on December 3 during the World Cup in Qatar.

Sterling travelled home from Qatar to be with his family after news of the incident reached him, missing England’s 3-0 win over Senegal on December 4.

On Thursday, a trial date was set for a 23-year-old man who was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in connection with the break-in Sterling’s home.

Emiliano Krosi, of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, appeared at Guildford Crown Court to face 33 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Judge Rufus Taylor adjourned the case for a plea hearing to taking place on November 3 and the two-week trial to start on February 14, 2024.