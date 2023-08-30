Raheem Sterling: Man charged over burglary at footballer’s home during World Cup

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged over a break-in at footballer Raheem Sterling’s home during last year’s World Cup.

Emiliano Krosi, 23, of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was charged with 33 offences of conspiracy to commit burglary, Surrey Police say. He was remanded in custody.

Sterling was given leave to return to the UK from England’s camp in Qatar after he learnt about the burglary at his home in early December. He was left out of the England game against Senegal in the last 16.

The 27-year-old Chelsea star was said to have been left shaken and concerned about the wellbeing of his children.

Some of his teammates intensified security at their own homes in response, it was reported.

England manager Gareth Southgate said at the time: “We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family. That’s the most important thing at this time, so we’re going to give him that space.

“It didn’t impact team selection.”

As the initial investigation was launched, Surrey Police said: “We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.

“On Saturday, December 3 the occupants returned to the address after arriving home from an international trip.

“They contacted police just before 9pm to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen.

“Inquiries to establish the circumstances are under way and the investigation is ongoing. No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively.”

Krosi is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on 21 September.