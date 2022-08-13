For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been charged following an incident in Kent that left two people dead and a child seriously injured, Kent Police said.

A black Alfa Romeo was involved in a collision with five pedestrians, all members of the same family, outside a multi-storey car park in Ramsgate, Kent, at around 9.35pm on Wednesday.

Cambridge physicist Noga Sella, 40, was one of two victims of the fatal crash. Her father Yoram Hirshfeld, 78, also died while her six year-old daughter was rushed to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition, Kent Police said.

Ms Sella’s husband Omer Sella and their eight-year-old son both suffered minor injuries.

Yoram Hirshfeld was a professor at Tel Aviv University (Supplied)

Nitesh Bissendary, 30, of Highlands Glade, Manston, Kent, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has also been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, drink driving and failing to provide a sample for analysis, and will appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Officers investigating the incident also arrested a 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and both have been released on bail until 8 September.

The Independent understands that Mr Hirshfeld was visiting the family from Rosh Pinna in north Israel and they were visiting the Kent area on a trip.

According to Israeli rescue unit ZAKA International, which released a statement on the incident, the family were leaving a restaurant when the devastating crash occurred.

Noga and Omer Sella lived in Milton with their two children.

Ms Sella was a consultant physicist at the Cambridge Design Partnership, which works with companies to develop innovative products. She studied physics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem before moving to the UK.

Raushan Ara, the mayor of Ramsgate, said: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and those injured in the tragic incident.

“On behalf of the people of Ramsgate I send our sincere condolences to the family who have lost a mother and grandfather. This is an extremely sad and tragic accident which has shocked the local community.”

Amnon Eden paid tribute to Mr Hirshfield, a former maths professor at Tel Aviv University, describing him as “generous to a fault.”

“I met Yoram Hirshfeld for the first time about 25 years ago when he substituted my first year algebra lecturer. For the first time ever, the lecture immediately ‘made sense’. Perhaps the best example ever for the difference that a great teacher can make.

“Yoram was my master's co-supervisor and later my PhD co-supervisor in Tel Aviv University. The more I got to know him, the more influential as a role model he was: Generous to a fault, kind in a world that is not, and funny in a way that made him loved by everyone.

“Thank you Yoram for being [a] role model: as a parent, as a mathematician, as a good person. So sorry to see you're gone in such a tragic and unnecessary manner.”