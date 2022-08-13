Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Temperatures are set to peak at 37C this weekend before thunderstorms hit parts of the UK early next week.

It comes as drought conditions are expected to persist in the southern half of the UK this weekend as the Met Office issued an amber heat warning across most of England and Wales.

This means heat-related illnesses including sunburn and heat exhaustion are “likely” among the general population, and delays to public transport are “possible”.

Meanwhile, a lower-level yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland. This warning means there is a “small chance” of flooding in these nations and the potential for power cuts.

Forecasters have warned there is a risk homes and businesses could be flooded, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds on the cards. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office has said, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The highest predicted daytime temperature of 34C is forecast in the south-east on Saturday, with 32C predicted in London and 27C in Edinburgh, although the BBC reports it could reach up to 37C between the capital and the Midlands.

Temperatures around the 30C mark are expected further north in England, while much of Scotland and Northern Ireland can expect temperatures in the mid-twenties.

On Friday, the government officially declared a drought in eight areas of England as water companies extended hosepipe bans to preserve water in some of the driest conditions the UK has seen in decades.

The dry weather has also increased fire risk as crews in Derbyshire were tackling a huge blaze at 9pm on Friday night, with four fire engines at the scene in Creswell, Worksop. Footage shared online showed flames filling the horizon and large plumes of smoke in the sky above a residential area.

Cracked earth is seen on the dried bed of the village pond in Northend near Henley-on-Thames (Getty Images)

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service also fought embankment blazes next to a railway in Matlock, and near Junction 26 of the M1. The service said it was “planning for a busy weekend” of further fires, and echoing the pleas of fire services across the nation, asked people to refrain from starting garden bonfires or using portable barbecues.

Some 35 firefighters were also deployed to tackle a two-hectare blaze at the Leyton Flats wildlife reserve in Waltham Forest, east London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews were captured beating back the flames at the scene. The service said there were no ongoing fires in the capital at 9pm on Friday.

England’s drought could persist into the next year, according to the Environment Agency (EA). John Curtin, executive director for local operations at the EA, said that after the driest summer in 50 years, it would take “weeks’ worth of rain” to replenish water sources.

Weekend forecast:

Today

Sunny and very hot for most areas, although cooler on some northeast coasts with patchy mist and cloud. Further cloud and some rain in the far north. Small chance of a heavy shower over northern hills later.

Tonight

Some low cloud in the north with a few fog patches developing in northeast England and Northern Ireland. Risk of heavy showers in northwest later. Otherwise fine and warm.

Sunday

Sunny and very hot for many, but very isolated thunderstorms may develop in central and western areas. More frequent heavy and possibly thundery showers parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.