‘Cash grabbing greed’: Angry energy customers hit out at soaring direct debit bills
One customer says their bill has nearly doubled before price cap rise kicks in
Energy companies have been criticised by customers who say their direct debit payments have already risen dramatically ahead of the price cap rise in October.
Electricity and gas companies EDF and E-on were among the firms under fire on social media, one of whom said their bill had nearly doubled.
Earlier this week experts warned that the average household bill could rise to £4,266 a year in January.
That figure was trumped by an even gloomier forecast by the consultancy firm Auxilione on Thursday, which said they could rise to more than £5,000 by April.
Ofgem, the regulator, is set to lift the current price cap in October. It is expected to rise to more than £3,500.
But one Twitter user, using the handle @AFMLambie, said their bill had already increased from £252 to £473.
"This is not acceptable @edfenergy How do you expect people to find £473 every month?" the person wrote.
"£252 per month is nigh on impossible to find and you’re hiking my direct debit by almost 88%".
Another Twitter user, named Neil J Edmonds, said his bill had rocketed to £959.12 per month for a "two-bed semi".
“Explain yourselves @eon_next,” he added. See my attachments. July usage was 199kWh which was billed at £103.63. I refuse to pay it, as you keep setting the direct debit to £700+ each month and want to raise it to almost £1K a month in Sep. Cash grabbing greed.
Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson insisted on Friday that hard-hit households can expect extra help to tackle the spiralling cost of living and energy bills, regardless of who succeeds him as prime minister.
He also signalled that he believes the current package of measures are not enough to support British households amid a worsening economic outlook.
Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor and Tory leadership contender, has set out plans for additional help for those who are struggling to pay their bills.
His rival Liz Truss, the foreign secretary and frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson as PM, has so far refused to commit to what she described as "handouts" to alleviate the crisis.
A spokesperson for EDF Energy encouraged customers with concerns to contact the firm so they could investigate.
“Any of our customers that are on a fixed price tariff shouldn’t see any increase up until the point their tariff comes to an end,” they added. “Customers not on a fixed price tariff will see their Direct Debits change at the point of their 6 month Direct Debit review where we assess the amount of energy the customer uses and calculate the annual cost based on their prices.
“The annual cost is then spread over the year in equal instalments rather than fluctuating on a monthly basis based on usage.
“Customers retain the option to increase their Direct Debit amounts at any time if they feel they would like to align themselves to increases in the price cap.
“Further, we encourage our customers to consider a smart meter or to provide regular readings to ensure they are receiving accurate bills and to help us make more accurate calculations at the point of review.
“Smart meters also allow our customers to have a better understanding of their usage as well as providing personalised energy saving tips via energy hub.”
The Independent has contacted E-on for comment.
