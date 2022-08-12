Jump to content
Why is Britain not better prepared for this drought?

Editorial: our water resources are creaking – the government must step in

Friday 12 August 2022 21:30
(Dave Brown)

The declaration of drought in parts of England has shined a light on the woeful lack of government planning for such an eventuality.

Extreme weather conditions due to the growing climate crisis are sadly no longer a new phenomenon, and so this very dry summer should hardly have come as a surprise. Indeed, the government’s Climate Change Committee has been banging the drum about its inevitability.

In 2018, the Commons environmental audit committee criticised the government for diluting its water efficiency ambitions and called for a “water-saving culture” because the climate crisis is speeding up the frequency and severity of heatwaves.

