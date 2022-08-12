Energy giants’ profits ‘not evil’, says Liz Truss as industry demands windfall tax ditched by 2025
Tory leadership favourite says windfall taxes ‘all about bashing business’
Conservative leadership favourite Liz Truss defended the energy giants’ huge profits, insisting that they should not be seen as either “dirty or evil”.
It comes as the oil and gas industry chiefs urged Truss and her rival Rishi Sunak to scrap the windfall tax on profits as soon as possible – and not to extend it beyond 2025.
Truss – who is resisting opposition calls to expand the windfall tax – said: “I don’t think profit is a dirty word. And the fact it’s become a dirty word in our society is a massive problem.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies