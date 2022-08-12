UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office as heavy rain to fall after four-day heatwave
The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers across swathes of the UK on Monday in the wake of the heatwave currently scorching the country after months of low rainfall.
The weather warning, issued on Friday morning, will cover much of the UK - bar some areas along the east coast - and will run from 6am to 11.59pm.
Forecasters have warned there is a risk homes and businesses could be flooded, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office has said, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
In addition, there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
Next week’s weather warning will be implemented just six hours after an amber extreme heat warning, which came into force today, ends on Sunday at 11.59pm.
The heat alert issued by Met Office officials covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales, highlighting the potential impacts these levels of heat can have on health, transport and infrastructure.
Temperatures rose rapidly this morning under the strong sunshine, and could reach highs 35C in southern areas of the UK – which will be hotter than the Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados.
Once the thunderstorms have passed through the country, Britons can expect a “chnage in weather type”, with much of the country in cooler air – hailing the end to the high temperatures and humidty that have dominated our climate of late, a spokesperson for the Met Office said.
More follows
