A Range Rover driver has been jailed for at least 21 years for murdering a cyclist he ran over amid a restaurant immigration probe.

Shazeb Khalid, 25, mistakenly believed “kind”and “gentle” Vignesh Pattabi Raman was responsible for instigating an investigation into whether a restaurant was employing illegal immigrants.

Khalid was last month found guilty of murdering Mr Pattabi Raman, 36, after he mowed him down at 11.50pm in Addington Road, Reading, on 14 February.

Police said Khalid had used the stolen Range Rover “as a weapon” and left Mr Pattabi Raman to suffer knowing that he had hit him.

Mr Pattabi Ramana was declared dead at the Royal Berkshire Hospital a short time later. A post-mortem examination found he had died as a result of a head injury.

Khalid was arrested on 19 February and charged the following day.

On Monday, Khalid, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 21 years in prison at Reading Crown Court.

Soiheem Hussian, aged 27, of Rossby, Shinfield was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty of assisting an offender after jurors previously cleared him of murder.

Mya Reilly, aged 20, of Chiltern Gardens, Woodcote, was found not guilty of assisting an offender at the same trial.

Police said the tragic murder had left Mr Pattabi Raman’s wife “shattered” and his loved ones devastated.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “I am pleased with the lengthy sentence handed to Khalid in particular. It reflects the truly sickening nature of his actions.

“Vignesh was a kind, gentle man who moved to the UK on the promise of a job providing opportunity and hope for him and his wife, Ramya.

“He was killed on a misguided belief that he was responsible for instigating an investigation into.... [a] restaurant employing illegal immigrants.

“Ramya’s life was shattered when her husband’s life was taken and Vignesh’s wider family and friends were similarly devastated.”

“I can only hope that the sentences passed today provide some relief for Vignesh’s family.”