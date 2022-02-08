A woman who was raped and repeatedly assaulted by her ex-partner says she wakes up “terrified” and hopes she is the “last person he ever touches”.

Mohammed Ashfak, 31, of Upton Park, Newham, was sentenced to 19 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.

He raped his ex on two occasions and repeatedly assaulted her during a five month campaign of domestic abuse from January to May in 2020.

Ashfak, who was previously been found guilty of 11 offences, also threatened to kill himself and his ex.

In a statement read out to the court on Friday, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “I remember everything he’s done and said to me.

“His actions, his voice. I get days where I wake up terrified. I have never felt like I do now.”

She added: “I’m not fit enough to go back to work, it’s just not something I’m ready to do.

“It will take time for me to build it back up. I just don’t feel safe. I don’t know how to go out there, be around males, have colleagues and stuff like that.”

Ashfrak filmed himself during one of the rapes.

When the victim reported one of the assaults to police, Ashfak further assaulted and threatened her which forced her to withdraw the allegations.

The victim initially reported an incident on 3 April 2020 in which Ashfak assaulted her, held a rusty knife to her and attempted to rape her.

He was charged with two offences and bailed by the court.

Just over a month later, on 5 May 2020, officers were called to an incident where the victim had been found in the road covered in blood.

She had been assaulted by Ashfak who had also prevented her from leaving the house.

Ashfak was further charged and remanded. At this point, the victim disclosed all of the earlier offences, including the rapes, to police.

“I feel angry and disappointed, sometimes I blame myself,” she added in her court statement.

“When it’s been really difficult for me and I’ve felt like I can’t carry on, come to court, give evidence, I’ve carried on because I don’t want him to hurt someone else’s daughter.

“Let me be the last person he ever touches. Nobody should experience what he has done to me.”

She was provided with specialist support including a Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT) officer, PC Rebecca Cecil, who has received additional training to support victims of serious sexual offences.

Officers worked closely with her in the lead-up to and during the trial to ensure that she was supported.

This included her being kept up to date with progress of the criminal investigation, a familiarisation visit to the crown court ahead of the trial and rewatching the video recorded interview she had given several months earlier.

Detective Constable Jennifer Newman, who led the investigation, said: “Ashfak is a dangerous and manipulative man and I have no doubt that were he not serving a custodial sentence, he would go on to commit similar offences against other women.

“Ashfak subjected his partner to a number of violent physical attacks but as she says, it is the emotional impact of this behaviour that she will continue to live with for a long time.

“It is because of her bravery that he is behind bars and we hope her actions encourage anyone else in an abusive relationship to come forward and speak to us. We will support you every step of the way.”