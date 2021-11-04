Record number of rapes reported to police in a year, crime figures show

Police have recorded a record number of rape offences in England and Wales, official figures show.

Despite falls in overall crime levels in the year to June, driven by coronavirus restrictions, the Office for National Statistics said recorded sexual offences increased by 8 per cent.

“Rape accounted for 37 per cent of all sexual offences recorded by the police,” said a report published on Thursday.

“The number of rape offences in the year ending June 2021 was the highest ever recorded annual figure to date (61,158 offences).”

The ONS said the record was driven by a large increase between April and June, which saw 17,300 rape offences compared to a quarterly average of between 12,000 and 15,000.

A report said the change may reflect “a number of factors including the impact of high-profile cases and campaigns on victims’ willingness to report incidents”, rather than solely an increase in the number of rapes committed.

The rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March prompted a national debate over women’s safety, sexual violence and the response of police and prosecutors.

The number of domestic abuse-related crimes also rose by 6 per cent in the year, to almost 850,000 offences.

The ONS said under-reporting made it difficult to determine the true level of domestic abuse in England and Wales, but data from support services suggest it intensified during lockdonw periods.

“We cannot conclude whether there has been an increase in the number of victims of domestic abuse,” the report said.

“However, data from victim services suggests that experiences of domestic abuse may have intensified during periods of national lockdown and that victims faced difficulties in safely seeking support under these conditions.”

✕ Government 'addressing' women's safety concerns following Sarah Everard disappearance

Overall crime recorded by police fell by 3 per cent in the year, excluding fraud and computer misuse, and there was an 11 per cent drop in homicide and 8 per cent fall in knife crime.

The ONS said levels fluctuated according to the introduction and easing of national lockdown restrictions, and that June was the first month to see more crime recorded by police than before the pandemic.

The separate Crime Survey for England and Wales, which uses people’s experiences of crime rather than police figures, showed a 12 per cent increase in total crime during the same period.

It was driven by a huge 43 per cent increase in fraud and computer misuse.