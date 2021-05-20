Rapist jailed after bundling woman into car in East London

A man has been jailed for 10 years after forcing a woman into a car in east London and raping her as police continue to search for his accomplice.

Goerge Stoiean, 27, pleaded guilty to raping the woman last month and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday.

In the early hours of 25 November, 2020, Stoeian’s accomplice forced the woman into a car on Ilford High Road. Stoiean then drove a short distance before raping her in the car. Police have not yet found the passenger.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was held down and repeatedly punched, leaving her with injuries on her face and body, the Metropolitan police said.

She was then thrown out of the car a few streets away where she managed to get to a friend’s house and call the police.

Police arrested Stoiean two days after the attack in Lincolnshire, after using CCTV, phone data and witness accounts to locate him.

Detective Constable Claire Smith, of the East Area Public Protection Unit, said: “Stoiean has not shown any remorse for his actions and repeatedly lied to police about his involvement in the attack.

“The victim has shown incredible courage after suffering such a terrible ordeal and I hope this sentence brings her some comfort that Stoiean will serve a length custodial sentence before being released.”

You can talk to Rape Crisis on 0808 802 9999 (England and Wales) or 08088 01 03 02 (Scotland) or go to rapecrisis.org.uk. The Samaritans are available in the UK 24 hours a day on 116 123 or at www.samaritans.org