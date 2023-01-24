High-risk rapist still on the run as police warn public to stay away

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A ‘high risk’ rapist is still on the run after failing to turn up at court for his sentencing more than two weeks ago.

Police have warned the public not to approach registered sex offender James Atkinson, 57, and to call them if he is spotted.

Atkinson, from St Annes, Lancs., has been convicted of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

He failed to turn up to York Crown Court earlier this month for his sentencing hearing, Lancashire Police said.

A spokesman for the force also revealed the court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police say he has links to a number of areas, including Blackpool and Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police have shared the appeal from their colleague in Lancashire, asking the public to get in touch of they spot him.

Police describe Atkinson as 5ft 8ins tall, with a heavy build and is balding.

Anyone who sees Atkinson is asked to contact 101 or email MosovoWest@lancashire.police.uk.