‘I just want my baby back’: Mother issues heartfelt plea for missing daughter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The mother of a missing woman thought to have been murdered has pleaded “I just want my baby back” as the police search intensifies.

It comes as police revealed a third man had been arrested as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Reanne Coulson and searches for her begin to focus on a new location.

Reanne Coulson, 34, from Coventry, was last seen in Raglan Street when she was captured on CCTV visiting a food bank on 21 May.

West Midland’s Police said a 38-year-old was detained just before 4pm yesterday in the Coventry area on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and remains in custody.

Police have until Friday evening to charge or release another 42-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of Reanne's murder.

open image in gallery ( Matthew Cooper/PA Wire )

A man, aged 53, who was previously arrested in connection with her disappearance, has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Ms Coulson's mother Lynne Sparkes has issued a new appeal as the search for her daughter intensifies.

She said: “Is there anybody out there that knows anything about Reanne’s disappearance?

“From one parent to another, you can only imagine how I’m feeling.

“Please come forward to give our family some closure. I just want my baby back.”

open image in gallery West Midlands Police are still searching for Reanne, who was last seen leaving a food bank in Raglan Street in Coventry last month (West Midlands Police/PA) ( PA Media )

Officers and police dogs are searching Binley Woods, near Coventry, as well as other areas neighbouring Warwickshire.

West Midland’s Police said they are “working round the clock” to locate Reanne and have viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV and taken more than 50 statements from potential witnesses as part of the investigation.

Reanne’s twin sister Kirsten added: “If you were in Vauxhall Street on the 21 or 22 May for whatever reason, if you know anything about my sister’s disappearance, please let the police know.

“Just pick up the phone no matter how small it is. Anything is better than nothing. Your information might just help us to find her.

“We are all worried sick about her. Words can't describe the pain we are all feeling. Our family are desperate. We need answers. Please help us get Reanne back.”

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from our Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing to work flat out to find Reanne, and get the answers that her family so desperately need.

“I believe people in the Coventry area know what has happened to her. It may be that they are reluctant to come forward with information, but it’s vital that they do.

“Reanne is so loved by her family. Please do the right thing and help us find her, for their sake.”