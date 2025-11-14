Man charged over allegedly posing as admiral at Remembrance Sunday event

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with allegedly impersonating a British military official during a Remembrance Sunday event.

North Wales Police said they made an arrest on Friday after a man was seen wearing “the uniform and medals of a high-ranking Navy officer” during a wreath-laying service in Llandudno, Conwy, on Sunday November 9.

Jonathan Carley, 64, from the Harlech area of Gwynedd, has been charged with wearing uniform and dress bearing the mark of His Majesty's Forces without permission.

He is due to appear in Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, according to North Wales Police.

Chief inspector Trystan Bevan said: “We understand that this incident has caused significant public concern, particularly given its occurrence on Remembrance Sunday.

“In response to the reports made to North Wales Police, officers have responded swiftly to make an arrest and proceed with charges.

“We urge members of the public to avoid online speculation and to refrain from sharing any content that could compromise future court proceedings.”