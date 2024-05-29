For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a watch dealer said he took his own life after a high-value robbery at his jewellery shop.

Oliver White, 27, appeared to be placed in a chokehold while he was robbed of a large number of luxury Rolex watches on Saturday in Kew Road, Richmond.

He was found dead less than 24 hours later in Shepperton, Surrey, following concerns for his safety.

In a statement, Mr White’s family said: “Our son Oliver returned home from his place of work on Saturday traumatised and unable to speak.

“He had been the victim of a terrifying attack and high-value robbery at his place of work, which was later shared widely on social media.

“Sadly, it is our belief that Oliver subsequently took his own life due to the anguish and distress of this terrible incident.

“As a family we are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, funny, loyal boy, who lit up every room he walked into.”

Police released CCTV footage of the incident to try and track down the men involved ( Met Police )

They added: “We are desperately trying to make sense and come to terms with this tragic incident and plead that we are given the privacy to grieve without additional stress and intrusion into our lives.”

His company 247 Kettles took to social media on Wednesday to dispel rumours about insurance, the value of the goods stolen and security. They said the robbers posed as clients for three days and waited for a vulnerability when Mr White was alone with them “to strike”.

“Oliver had an incredible work ethic and a passion for pleasing customers,” a spokesman said. “He liked to work around the clock and even out of hours to ensure customers were satisfied.”

They added: “He should never have been alone in the office on Saturday and that amount of watches should’ve never been on display.

“We have strict security procedures in place to prevent such circumstances.

“Unfortunately in these tragic events such procedures were not followed through no fault of anyone’s. Panic buttons, alarms, smoke screens and security doors are in place.

The two men officers wish to speak to in connection with the robbery ( Met Police )

“The suspects targeted our store posing as potential clients across a three-day period waiting for a vulnerability and the correct time to strike.

“Unfortunately on Saturday the attempt succeeded in a violent robbery which Oliver was the victim of.”

The Metropolitan Police has released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the robbery. Officers said no arrests have been made so far.

His heartbroken girlfriend of six years, Alana Dredge, posted on her public Instagram a picture of the couple smiling in a rooftop swimming pool - the last photo taken of them together.

She wrote: “My darling boy I can’t believe you’re gone. This was only two weeks ago and now I’ll never see you again.

“The last thing you said to me was I love you. I will cherish you forever, being with you was the best six years of my life.

“I hope you are reading this from up there, I will continue to make you proud.”

Anyone who recognises the two men above, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, quoting CAD4555/25May. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.