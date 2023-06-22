Jump to content

Burglar foiled by his own sock after taking it off during break-in

Ricky Thomas has been jailed for more than a year

Martha McHardy
Thursday 22 June 2023 15:15
<p>Ricky Thomas, 40</p>

Ricky Thomas, 40

(Cambridgeshire Constabulary)

A prolific burglar has been jailed for more than a year after leaving a sock at the scene of the crime.

Ricky Thomas, 40, was wearing socks over his hands when he broke into a McColl’s store in Littleport, Cambridgeshire in April, and stole vapes, cigarettes and alcohol.

Thomas took one of the socks off of his hands during the burglary and forgot to pick it up, leaving behind his DNA for police to discover.

He was then caught on CCTV a month later stealing cigarettes and alcohol from a store on the same street, before being arrested the same day.

Police found two bags full of cigarettes and alcohol when Thomas was arrested, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.

The sock left at the scene in the McColl’s store

(Cambridgeshire Constabulary)

Thomas was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to the two burglaries.

He also pleaded guilty to 13 counts of theft which took place between 1 March and 22 May and saw him steal alcohol, meat and fuel from shops including Co-Op in Main Street and BP and One Stop in Wisbech Road.

CCTV footage of Ricky Thomas

(Camridgeshire Constabulary)

Detective Constable Edward Glasse, from the Southern Acquisitive Crime Team, described Thomas as a “prolific opportunist thief and burglar.”

He said: “Unfortunately for him he left behind his DNA and multiple images of CCTV.

“We hope this sentence provides some respite to the businesses in Littleport who have been plagued by his crimes recently.”

