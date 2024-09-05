Girl, 16, who did Nazi salute during riots says ‘it was really bad what I’ve done’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A 16-year-old girl who threw a bottle of vodka at a police officer and made a Nazi salute during riots in Plymouth has avoided a custodial sentence at Plymouth Youth Court.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of her age, was given a 12-month intensive referral order after being involved in “violent thuggery”, a district judge said.

The girl committed the offence while at a anti-immigration protest in Plymouth - one of a series of events that took place across the country following the tragic deaths of three children in Southport.

District judge Joanna Matson heard how police officers were attacked and businesses were closed when violence hit the Devon city on 5 August.

The judge was shown video footage filmed on police body-worn cameras of the girl throwing an item at officers.

In another clip, she could be seen getting in the way of a police van attempting to reach the scene. The court also heard that she performed a Nazi salute.

Judge Matson told the girl: “You have pleaded guilty to your involvement in the violent disorder that took place on Plymouth Royal Parade.

“It can only be described as appalling, violent thuggery, it brought the city centre to a standstill, it had a very significant impact on the people that were there, not least the police who were trying to control the disorder.”

Rioting took place in a number of UK cities, including Rotherham (pictured), following stabbings in Southport in July ( Getty Images )

She added: “You threw a bottle which hit an officer who was there doing his duty, trying to prevent this awful disorder. I also note you did a Nazi salute, that’s a racist and hugely offensive sign – there’s no place in our society for people to make signs like that.

“You said you didn’t know what it meant, if that was the case why did you do it? Even if you didn’t, why would you make a sign if you didn’t know what it means?

“It’s clearly a horrific symbol of racism.”

She told the girl that had she been older, she likely would have faced prison.

The girl, who has no previous convictions, told the court: “It was really bad what I’ve done, I was really childish. I was drunk, and it was the heat of the moment and I’m sorry for that.”

The judge also ordered her family to pay a £26 surcharge.

Two other teenagers, a pair of 17-year-old boys, were also sentenced at Plymouth Youth Court on Thursday for their involvement in the unrest.

One was seen throwing a missile and a traffic cone at counter-protesters.

Judge Matson said the video shown to the court showed that he was “clearly on the front line, getting involved”, telling him he participated in a “widespread act of violence”.

The boy, who had no previous convictions, was given a referral order for nine months and was told he must get to grips with his cannabis use.

The other 17-year-old boy was described as having been “prolific throughout”, putting his middle finger up at police officers, throwing a can and resisting being moved back.

He was also filmed chanting “we want our country back”.

The judge said she accepted there was “significant trauma” in his life but told him he could not blame immigrants for his personal situation.

The teenager was given a 12-month referral order and a curfew for three months.