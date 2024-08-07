Support truly

A coroner has opened inquests into the deaths of three girls who were killed in the Southport stabbing.

Senior coroner Julie Goulding paid tribute to the “three young children were full of life and energy and will be missed beyond any description” at the brief hearing Bootle Town Hall on Wednesday.

Six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were pronounced dead shortly after the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class attended by 26 children class last Monday.

Nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died from her injuries in hospital the following day.

Cardiff-born Axel Rudakubana, now 18, has been charged with their murders.

Members of the public take part in a vigil in Southport ( PA Wire )

Opening the inquest into Elsie’s death, coroner’s officer James Martindale told the hearing: “On Monday July 29, shortly before 10am, a group of 26 children, including Elsie, attended a dance yoga studio at Northwood Business Park, 32-34 Hart Street, Southport, for an organised dance party.

“At some time between 11.40am and 11.50am a male, who has now been identified as Axel Rudakubana, attended the premises and is then alleged to have started attacking those present.

“Three children tragically died and others, children and adult, were injured, some critically.

“Axel Rudakubana was detained at the scene and has now been charged with Elsie’s murder.”

Tributes for victims of the stabbing in Southport ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Adjourning the inquests to allow the criminal process to take place, the coroner said: “It is impossible to adequately articulate the devastating, lifelong effects the truly tragic events of Monday, July 29 2024 have had, and will continue to have, on the parents, families and friends of Elsie, Bebe and Alice, who cruelly lost their young lives in such horrific circumstances.

“The three young children were full of life and energy and will be missed beyond any description my woefully inadequate words may attempt to describe.

“I therefore offer my deepest condolences to Elsie’s, Bebe’s and Alice’s parents, families and friends, and those heartfelt condolences of all of my staff here at the coroner’s court.”

Rudakubana, 18, from Banks, Lancashire, will stand trial next year after being charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Five other children and two adults were seriously injured in the attack at about 11.45am on July 29.

On Tuesday, Merseyside Police said one child remained in hospital and all other patients had been discharged.

About 400 people have since been arrested in riots that spread across the country after the incident.