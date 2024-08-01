Teenage Southport stabbing suspect appears in court accused of murdering three girls

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murders of three children at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article following the mass stabbing on Monday.

Six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were pronounced dead shortly after the incident, while nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died from her injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

A prison van escorted by police vehicles arrives at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Eight more children were injured, including five left fighting for their lives in hospital.

Two adults were also in a critical condition following the incident shortly before midday at a summer holiday dance workshop in Hart Street, Southport.

The defendant appeared in the dock at the brief hearing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

He was remanded in youth detention accommodation to appear at Liverpool Crown Court later on Thursday.

The teenager, who was living in Banks in Lancashire, was arrested shortly after the attack.

Leanne Lucas, 35, has been named locally as one of the dance class teachers wounded in the incident ( Supplied )

Announcing he had been charged on Thursday, chief constable of Merseyside Police Serena Kennedy said: “A 17-year old-boy from Banks has been charged with the murders of Bebe, Elsie Dot and Alice, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article following the tragic incident in Southport on Monday July 29.

“The 17-year-old cannot be named for legal reasons as he’s under 18.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear (today), Thursday August 1, at Liverpool Magistrates Court, Derby Square.

“Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and counter-terrorism police in the North West.”

Violent disorder has broken out in several locations across the country following the tragedy, with more than 100 people arrested at a protest in Whitehall on Wednesday night.

More follows on this breaking news story...