A 17-year-old boy has been charged after three children were killed and eight were injured in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop.

Armed police detained a teenager and seized a blade following the rampage which left mass casualties in Southport shortly before midday on Monday.

Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were pronounced dead shortly after the incident, while Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, died from her injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five of them are fighting for their lives in hospital in a critical condition, along with two dance class teachers who tried to defend their pupils.

One of the dance class teachers left fighting for her life was named locally as Leanne Lucas, 35, said to be a former school teacher.

Speaking at a late-night press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

People lay flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport (James Speakman/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sarah Hammond, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“Our thoughts remain with the families of all of those affected by these harrowing events.”

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, of Merseyside Police, said: “As the CPS have said, a 17-year old-boy from Banks has been charged with the murders of Bebe, Elsie Dot and Alice, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article following the tragic incident in Southport on Monday 29 July.

Leanne Lucas, 35, has been named locally as one of the heroic dance class teachers wounded while trying to protect children ( Supplied )

“The 17-year-old cannot be named for legal reasons as he’s under 18.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear (today), Thursday 1 August, at Liverpool Magistrates Court, Derby Square.

“Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire police and counter-terrorism police in the North West.

“I would like to thank all the forces who have offered and supplied support to Merseyside Police during the last three days and I can confirm that we are being supported with investigative resources from across the northwest.”

Members of the public took part in a peaceful vigil near to the scene in Hart Street on Tuesday. (James Speakman/PA) ( PA Wire )

Tributes flooded in for three schoolgirls following the incident as more than a thousand people gathered in the town on Tuesday night at a tearful vigil.

In a statement, Bebe King’s family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Bebe was described as a “joyful girl, whose kindness radiated through the entire Churchtown community” by the headteacher of her former school.

Jinnie Payne, of Churchtown Primary School, described pupil Alice Dasilva Aguiar as the “happiest of souls, a true ray of sunshine” as spoke the school’s grief.

Alice’s devastated family said in a statement: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer laid flowers at the scene on Tuesday, telling onlookers he wanted to pay his respects to family members who are suffering “raw pain and grief” he cannot imagine.

He paid tribute to first responders, saying: “They were absolutely professional. And it was important for me to come and say simple words - thank you.”

In a message left with a wreath at the scene, he wrote: “To the victims, families and people of Southport, our hearts are broken, there are no words for such profound loss. The nation’s thoughts are with you.”