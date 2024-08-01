Why did a judge name Southport stabbing suspect Axel Rudakubana?

Support truly

Since news of the stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday workshop in Southport broke, there has been fierce speculation over the identity of the suspect.

As is standard, police did not name the 17-year-old boy they had in custody as they continued to question him and he had not yet been charged.

However misinformation spread like wildfire on social media as anger grew over the incident, sparking far-right riots in Southport, London and Hartlepool.

False posts shared on social media wrongly claimed the suspect was a Muslim who had arrived on a small boat.

Six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were pronounced dead shortly after the incident on Monday, while nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died from her injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

Elsie Dot Stancombe (left), Bebe King (top right) and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (bottom left) were killed in the incident ( PA )

Eight more children were injured, including five left fighting for their lives in hospital.

Two adults were also in a critical condition following the incident shortly before midday at a summer holiday dance workshop in Hart Street, Southport.

When the suspect was charged late on Wednesday, his identity was still not revealed because of his age.

Under Section 49 of the Children and Young Persons Act 1933, minors facing criminal charges have an automatic right to anonymity in a youth court. Judges will also impose reporting restrictions for most cases heard in an adult court if the defendant is under 18.

Child defendants will remain anonymous throughout legal proceedings but these restrictions can be challenged by reporters, usually if there is a strong enough public interest argument.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana (centre) at Liverpool Crown Court ( PA Wire )

However a senior judge on Thursday ruled the suspect could be named as Axel Rudakubana after hearing he is due to turn 18 in just six days.

Confirming he could be named in the media, the Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary KC told Liverpool Crown Court revealing his identity would help to stop misinformation from fuelling further disorder.

He said: “Continuing to prevent full reporting at this stage has the disadvantage of allowing others who are up to mischief to continue to spread misinformation in a vacuum and runs the risk that when the information becomes publicly available in six days’ time, that will provide an additional excuse for a fresh round of public disorder.

“Allowing full reporting will undoubtedly remove some of the misreporting as to the identity of the defendant.”

He added: “Whilst I accept it is exceptional given his age, principally because he is 18 in six days’ time I do not make an order under section 45.”

The judge said he had to balance the risk to the defendant’s family and him while in custody, with the public interest in accurately reporting his identity to quell misinformation fuelling disorder.

Rudakubana was remanded into custody in a youth detention centre to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing on 25 October.