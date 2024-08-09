Armchair thug jailed for Facebook posts urging rioters to attack asylum hotel

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An armchair thug who encouraged rioters to attack a hotel housing asylum seekers over social media has become the first person jailed for inciting recent disorder across the UK online.

Jordan Parlour, 28, admitted to publishing posts on Facebook last week which encouraged violence at a hotel in Leeds where 200 asylum seekers and refugees.

He was sentenced with 20 months behind bars in Leeds Crown Court this afternoon, after he wrote on Facebook: “Every man and their dog should be smashing f*** out Britannia Hotel.”

It comes after prime minister Keir Starmer issued a warning to those who promoted violent disorder and whipped up racist hatred online that they would not be safe from the law.

Starmer said: “Whether you’re directly involved or whether you’re remotely involved, you’re culpable, and you will be put before the courts if you’ve broken the law”.

He also confirmed there will be a review the criticised Online Safety Bill, which London Mayor Sadiq Khan said was not fit for purpose.

Sentencing, Judge Guy Kearl KC, accepted Parlour did not partake in the violence but said: “There can be no doubt you were inciting others to do so, otherwise why post the comments?”

Judge Guy Kearl KC ( Sky News )

Defending barriester Nicholas Hammon told the judge his client was “not part of any sinister group activity designed to stir up violence” and was “not affiliated with any group”.

Parlour, who appeared to blow a raspberry as he left court, is one of many to have been sentenced today for racially motivated crimes.

Another man, Tyler Kay, 26, was jailed for 38 months on Friday after stirring up racial hatred by also using social media to call for rioters to set alight hotels housing asylum seekers.

The father-of-three was jailed for 38 months Northampton Crown Court.

Leanne Hodgson, 43, went viral online after a video emerged of her repeatedly attempting to push wheelie bins at a line of police in Sunderland on August 2.

Hodgson, of has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after calling one police officer a “f****** black c***” and deliberately running into another one.

Newcastle Crown Court was told that she was “clearly under influence of alcohol and shouting abuse at officers”, with one officer describing Hodgson “running straight at him and colliding with him” before “laughing and pointing at him”.

Hodgson viciously racially abused one police officer and attacked another ( Northumbria Police )

More people are also set to be convicted for stirring up racist hate online.

Richard Williams, 34, of Buckley, Flintshire, posted about his role in the riot and shared a derogatory meme concerning migrants in a Facebook group dedicated to the protests, Mold Magistrates’ Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to one count of sending menacing messages via a public communication network and is due to be sentenced on Friday afternoon.

Another man, Tyler Kay, 26, will be sentenced later on Friday for publishing written material in connection to the riots which was threatening, abusive or insulting, therefore intending to stir up racial hatred.

Earlier, two men were jailed after attacking “pro-EDL” protestors when rival demonstrations clashed in Leeds last week.

Sameer Ali, 21, was jailed for 20 months, while Adnan Ghafoor, 31, was jailed for 18 months.

Sameer Ali, 21, and Adnan Ghafoor, 31, who were jailed at Leeds Crown Court for 20 months and 18 months respectively ( West Yorkshire Police /PA Wire )

CCTV footage showed a group of Asian men kicking and punching a group of four white men, who had allegedly racially abused the Asian group.

Ali’s lawyer, Graham O’Sullivan, said the 21-year-old was provoked by “Islamophobic threats and abuse” from the white men who had shouted “f*** Allah”, among other racial slurs.