Hundreds of far-right rioters are due to be charged over the coming weeks as prosecutors have sworn to “act swiftly” to bring justice to those involved in the disorder.

Violent scenes unfolded across the UK last week as rioters clashed with police, looted shops, and destroyed buildings.

Beginning in Southport on August 30 in response to the killings of three young girls, rioting spread to dozens and towns and cities over the weekend.

There were fears that the disorder would continue Wednesday, when it was widely reported that far-right organisers were targeting nearly 40 migrant centres across the country. Instead, anti-racist demonstrators turned out in their thousands, dwarfing the small number of far-right activists that did appear.

Images of people who have appeared in court connected to rioting, issued by various UK police forces ( PA )

Sentencing has already begun for many of those involved in last week’s rioting. Three men were jailed on Wednesday for their actions during the Southport disorder, making them the first to be jailed in connection with the riots.

Derek Drummond, 58, received the longest sentence of three years after pleading guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

Director of public prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, said: “Justice is coming for those who have rained chaos on their local streets – to secure this, the CPS will act swiftly, working alongside our partners in the criminal justice system.

“They may face life-long consequences: conviction, and a permanent record of their involvement on the Police National Database. This can limit their employment options in the future and ability to travel to certain countries,” he added.

Some have been sentenced to shorter sentences, and others given suspended sentences with community service orders. For all, the consequences to their daily life are likely to be severe.

One possible repercussion for rioters could be the impact their actions have on their employment. Not only does a criminal record makes it harder to get a job, but being criminally charged whilst employed can lead to getting sacked.

This isn’t always the case, and employers can be held to account for unfair dismissals. But if there are conditions of employment that are breached due to criminal activity, an employer is likely to have grounds to dismiss an employee. This could be for reasons like work-related relationships being irreparably damaged, or the business’ reputation is brought into disrepute.

Police clash with rioters in Rotheram, August 4, 2024 (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Living situations of rioters could be affected, too. In 2011, ministers backed councils who sent tenants eviction notices for being charged in relation to the riots of that year. The controversial move was not widespread, and was criticised by some campaigners who said it would only exacerbate community tensions.

Like all tenants, people who live in council housing have contracts outlining the conditions of their tenancy. In 2011, councils who choose to evict those connected to the rioting were able to justify the action by pointing to conditions that were breached as a consequence of their actions.

The government is also reported to be considering backing powers that would ban far-right rioters from football games. Many of those involved in the riots have links to organised football hooligan groups.

Ministers are understood to be working with football authorities to ensure those who were involved in violent activity last week are barred from watching the game live.

This could be made possible under existing powers in The Football Offences Act, reports The i, with football clubs working with local police forces to identify ticket holders who have been charged with violent offences.