UK riots latest: Up to 25,000 counter-protesters march in clear message to far-right after 100 rallies planned
Around 100 far-right rallies failed to materialise as thousands of counter-protesters took to the streets of the UK
Thousands of counter-protesters took to the streets of Britain on Wednesday in defiance of far-right violence that has swept the country over the last week.
Up to 25,000 protesters, some chanting “hate not welcome” and “refugees welcome here”, gathered in towns and cities like Walthamstow, Finchley, Birmingham, Newcastle and Blackpool as nearly 100 far-right rallies failed to materialise.
Police were braced for 100 far-right protests across the country threatening to target immigration services, with officers expecting around 30 counter-demonstrations,The Independent understands.
The details of 39 immigration law specialists’ offices, asylum support charities and immigration services were circulated in a list shared on social media alongside instructions to “rise up” and “mask up” over recent days.
It identified the organisations’ addresses as targets for the anticipated far-right demonstrations alongside flame emojis, images show.
Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson warned the publication of immigration law firms as potential targets for disorder could be considered a terrorism offence.
Southport stabbing survivor says riots have nothing to do with atrocity
A survivor of the Southport stabbing has said riots which have erupted across the country have nothing do with the atrocity.
Grandfather John Hayes, 63, has revealed he is lucky to be alive after he was stabbed in the leg as he rushed to help screaming children during the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.
He said the blade – which penetrated his thigh by 12cm – narrowly missed his femoral artery as he confronted the alleged attacker last Monday.
Coroner opens inquests into deaths of three girls in ‘tragic’ Southport stabbing
A coroner has opened inquests into the deaths of three girls who were killed in the Southport stabbing.
Senior coroner Julie Goulding paid tribute to the “three young children [who] were full of life and energy and will be missed beyond any description” at the brief hearing at Bootle Town Hall on Wednesday.
Six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were pronounced dead shortly after the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class attended by 26 children class on 29 July.
Peaceful protests quash fears of further violent disorder despite planned unrest
Thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrations appeared to quash fears of further violent disorder on Wednesday night despite the threat of more than 100 planned protests.
Counter demonstrators in towns and cities across the country such as Birmingham, Middlesbrough, Walthamstow and Sheffield gathered with placards reading “Stamp out Islamophobia” and “No to Racism”.
Despite the majority of forces facing very little trouble, the Metropolitan Police said about 50 people gathered in North End Road, Croydon, south London, and had “made clear their intention is to cause disruption & fuel disorder”.
The force said those present in Croydon had dragged and thrown objects down the road, and thrown bottles at officers – with eight people being arrested for “assaulting emergency workers, possession of offensive weapons and other offences”.
A police statement said: “This is not linked to protest, this appears to be pure anti-social behaviour.”
Officers were understood to be preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter-protests on Wednesday, with gatherings anticipated in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.
Rioters warned of long prison time as three jailed over unrest
Prosecutors have warned that the three far-right thugs handed heavy sentences over nationwide unrest are just “the tip of the iceberg” as the crackdown on rioters continues.
As the three men became the first to be jailed over the Southportand Liverpool riots, Sir Keir Starmer pointed to their cases as an example of how perpetrators of the disorder breaking out across the UK’s streets “will face the full force of the law” after “swift action” from authorities. Prosecutors also warned “those who stir up hate online”.
Police are braced for more than 100 protests in 41 of the 43 force areas in England and Wales on Wednesday evening as far-right groups target immigration services. The Independent understands officers are also expecting more than 30 counter-protests, as 6,000 riot officers prepare for another night of potential disorder. More than 1,300 specialist public order officers are ready to be deployed across London alone.
Muslim activists apologise after pub-goers mistaken for far-right group in attack
Members of a Muslim community have apologised after an attack which saw pub patrons mistaken for far-right rioters in Birmingham.
Social media rumours spread that a far-right group was drinking at The Clumsy Swan pub, on Stoney Lane in Yardley, on Monday night.
On the seventh day of disorder on the UK’s streets, huge crowds descended on the area, with footage showing gangs of men in balaclavas, some shouting ‘Free Palestine’ and holding Palestinian flags, after it was suggested the far-right was planning to target the area.
Pub-goer Sean McDonagh, 51, hid under a garden table as he was punched and kicked by a group of men who had gathered to “protect” the Muslim community from the far-right. He said he suffered a “lacerated liver” in the attack which ended when one of the men stood over him.
When Elon Musk bought Twitter two years ago, he jocularly styled himself “Tweeter-in-Chief”.
There was some hope, then – albeit mixed with trepidation – that with his vast wealth, legendary drive and proven technological instincts, he might be a force for good. It is fair to say that it has not turned out that way, writes our editorial.
Instead of “Tweeter-in-Chief”, Mr Musk has now appointed himself “Troll-in-Chief” for the prime minister of the United Kingdom.
Mr Musk, though well travelled in space, is not very familiar with the little island off Europe called Britain, and he’d be well advised to steer clear of the country’s political affairs at a time of national crisis.
Three arrested in Newcastle and Sunderland
Three people have been arrested following planned protests in Newcastle and Sunderland.
Northumbria Police said the evening had “largely passed without incident” as they thanked people for their support.
The arrests made were in connection with public order offences and being drunk and disorderly, the force said on social media.
Fifteen arrested across London
Fifteen people were arrested across London as thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against a wave of far-right violence sweeping the UK.
Ten in Croydon:
- 1 x assault on an emergency worker
- 4 x breaching a Section 35 dispersal order
- 1 x going equipped for arson
- 4 x violent disorder
Four in Waltham Forest:
- 2 x offensive weapon (a lock knife and a golf club)
- 1 x drunk and disorderly
- 1 x obstructing a Section 60 search
One in Hounslow:
- 1 x possession of an offensive weapon
Watch: Aerial footage shows huge scale of London anti-racism protests
Man arrested in Essex
Police in Essex have arrested one man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after planned disorder on Wednesday evening.
No public order offences were reported in Chelmsford or Southend, Essex Police said. A group gathered in Hamlet Court Road in Southend shortly after 7pm, but officers found no offences being committed and no threat or harm being posed.
People left the area shortly after 9.15pm with no arrests directly linked to the planned protests being made.
Police said one man was arrested in the area shortly after 5.15pm on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched by officers.