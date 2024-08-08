✕ Close Counter protesters in Walthamstow chant ahead of an anti-immigration protest

Thousands of counter-protesters took to the streets of Britain on Wednesday in defiance of far-right violence that has swept the country over the last week.

Up to 25,000 protesters, some chanting “hate not welcome” and “refugees welcome here”, gathered in towns and cities like Walthamstow, Finchley, Birmingham, Newcastle and Blackpool as nearly 100 far-right rallies failed to materialise.

Police were braced for 100 far-right protests across the country threatening to target immigration services, with officers expecting around 30 counter-demonstrations,The Independent understands.

The details of 39 immigration law specialists’ offices, asylum support charities and immigration services were circulated in a list shared on social media alongside instructions to “rise up” and “mask up” over recent days.

It identified the organisations’ addresses as targets for the anticipated far-right demonstrations alongside flame emojis, images show.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson warned the publication of immigration law firms as potential targets for disorder could be considered a terrorism offence.

