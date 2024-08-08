Two rioters were jailed on Thursday, 8 August, for their part in violent disorder in Merseyside following the Southport stabbings.

John O'Malley, 43, of Cambridge Gardens, Southport, and William Nelson Morgan, 69, of Linton Street, Walton, were sentenced to two years and eight months for violent disorder and two years and eight months after for violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon respectively at Liverpool Crown Court.

Addressing the pensioner, Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said: “Your advancing years plainly did not prevent you from playing an active part in a disturbance on County Road.”