British police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection to the death of a woman who fell off a balcony in Ibiza two years ago.

Robyn Eve Maines, 24, from Wallasey, the Wirral, is believed to have fallen to her death from a balcony of the Hotel Rosamar in Calle Huelva on the island in September 2022 .

Merseyside Police have now arrested a 27-year-old man from London in connection to her death. The force said the suspect has been interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.

The arrest comes two years after Ms Maine’s body was discovered at 8:30am on 25 September 2022 near the San Antonio area of the island.

Following an investigation by police in Spain, and a review of materials sent over by Spanish authorities, her death is being investigated by Merseyside Police and is currently being treated as unexplained.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: “The authorities in Spain have now concluded their enquiries into Robyn’s death and an investigation is ongoing by Merseyside Police. At this stage we are treating Robyn’s death as unexplained.

“On the second anniversary I am appealing for any witnesses who may have been staying at the hotel in September 2022 and who are based in the UK to come forward.

“Perhaps you return to this same hotel on the same date every year. Were you there in 2022 and did you see or hear anything or do you have any other information which could assist with our investigation?

“At this stage Robyn’s death is being treated as unexplained and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry but it is vital that people come forward and tell us what they know.

“Robyn’s family have understandably been left devastated by her death and are still seeking answers as to what happened.”

In a statement issued by Robyn’s family they said: “Our beautiful daughter Robyn Eve Maines was tragically taken away from us on 25 September 2022 at the Hotel Rosamar in Ibiza.

“Please if anyone saw or heard anything around this time can you please come forward and contact the police. We just want justice for Robyn.”

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 22000713270. Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.