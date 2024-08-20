Support truly

A teenage British tourist has died in Ibiza after she fell off a hotel balcony in the early hours of the morning.

The 19-year-old unnamed girl fell from the sixth floor of the four-star Hotel Vibra District, an adults-only accommodation 300m away from the beach in San Antonio, Ibiza.

The incident occurred at around 3am on Tuesday before paramedics were called, however, due to the extent of her injuries, she did not survive.

The Guardia Civil, Spain’s civil guard police force, is investigating the death and said an autopsy is tet to have taken place.

“A 19-year-old British woman was killed after falling from the sixth floor of her hotel in San Antonio, Ibiza, at 3am on Tuesday morning,” a spokesman for the Guardia Civil told The Telegraph.

“It is possible she may have been under the effects of drugs or alcohol,” he added.

The police force said they were treating the death from the fall as an accident.

A police source cited by multiple outlets added that “everything is pointing to this being a tragic accidental fall.”

The incident comes just days after another British tourist died as a result of a fall in Spain. The 28-year-old man lost his life after falling 15 feet at a hotel in Palmanova in Mallorca.

The man fell to his death after tripping over a wall in front of his partner at the four-star Reverence Mare Hotel on Saturday.

The unnamed man tripped over the wall after a night out, before landing next to the hotel’s spa pool. The Guardia Civil is also investigating this incident.

The Independent has contacted the Spanish Civil Guard for further information.

