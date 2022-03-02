Roehampton : Two teenagers aged 15 and 13 charged after boy allegedly assaulted and robbed
Suspects due to appear in Wimbledon Youth Court on Wednesday
Two teenagers have been charged after a boy was allegedly assaulted and robbed in southwest London.
The suspects, aged 15 and 13, who can’t be named because of their age, were due to appear before Wimbledon Youth Court on Wednesday.
Police were called to reports of an incident on Wanborough Road, Roehampton, at around 7pm on Sunday, 27 February.
Officers were told a teenage boy had been assaulted by a group of other teenagers.
They stole his jacket and other possessions.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and had no broken bones, police said.
Inquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101 and quoting CAD 6210/27Feb.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police said on Wednesday that a third teenager had been arrested in connection with the incident.
The suspect, aged 14, was taken to a south London police station and interviewed by officers.
A Wandsworth Police spokesperson said: "[A] aged 15 and [B] aged 13 were arrested on Monday, 28 February and are due to appear at Wimbledon Youth Court on Wednesday, 2 March charged with robbery.
“Police were called at 19:00hrs on Sunday, 27 February to Wanborough Drive, Roehampton.
“It was reported a teenage boy had been assaulted by a group of people who stole his jacket as well as other personal possessions.
“The investigation remains ongoing.
“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6210/27Feb.
“To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
