Two teenagers have been charged after a boy was allegedly assaulted and robbed in southwest London.

The suspects, aged 15 and 13, who can’t be named because of their age, were due to appear before Wimbledon Youth Court on Wednesday.

Police were called to reports of an incident on Wanborough Road, Roehampton, at around 7pm on Sunday, 27 February.

Officers were told a teenage boy had been assaulted by a group of other teenagers.

They stole his jacket and other possessions.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and had no broken bones, police said.

Inquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101 and quoting CAD 6210/27Feb.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police said on Wednesday that a third teenager had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The suspect, aged 14, was taken to a south London police station and interviewed by officers.

