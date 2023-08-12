Pensioner’s dog never left his side after he was stabbed to death in park attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A faithful dog remained at the side of his fatally-injured owner after he was stabbed in a Sheffield park.

Roger Leadbeater, 74, was killed as he walked his springer spaniel Max through an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called shortly before 11pm to reports that Mr Leadbeater had been found with serious stab wounds to his chest. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Leadbeater’s “heartbroken” family paid tribute to the Sheffield City Council worker, and revealed that his dog Max remained with him after he was fatally attacked.

In a statement, they said: "Roger was a 74-year-old man out walking his beloved dog, Max, when his life was taken in the most brutal and cruel way. Even as Roger lay fatally injured, Max never left his side.

"Roger doted on his family and was a good, hard working and decent man. Even at 74, he still worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children to school with special needs.

"As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way."

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that 32-year-old Emma Borowy, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, has been charged with his murder and has been remanded into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, leading the investigation, said: “I know incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and I want to reassure you we are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened on Wednesday evening that led to Roger’s tragic death.

"The community who live in the area will continue to see an increased police presence in Westfield as the murder investigation continues at pace. If you see our officers, please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them - they are there to support the community at these most difficult of times.”