Rotherham rapists jailed for grooming girls who were ‘vulnerable in the extreme’

Two men who groomed and raped girls in Rotherham who were “vulnerable in the extreme”, have been jailed.

Romulad Stefan Houphouet and Absolom Sigiyo were jailed at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday for 20 years and 18- and-a-half years respectively.

Sheffield Crown Court was told during a five-week trial how the girls were sexually assaulted several times a week over a period of six months in the South Yorkshire town by a gang of men who referred to them as “fresh meat”.

Prosecutors said the teenagers were “powerless to prevent the actions of older and more mature individuals determined to exploit them for sexual purposes”.

When the trial opened in February, prosecutor Gordon Stables told a jury both the complainants were living in a children’s home when they were befriended by the defendants “and also other associates”.

Mr Stables said these were “all older men in their twenties, or thereabouts, whose sole intention was to engage in penetrative sexual activity with them, knowing they were under the age of consent”.

