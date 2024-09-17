BBC commentator’s daughters shot with crossbow and wife stabbed, court told

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The daughter of a BBC commentator had been tied up in an incident which saw her and her sister shot with a crossbow and their mother suffer multiple injuries in a stabbing, a court has heard.

Kyle Clifford was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and then at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday afternoon following the incident in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9.

He has been charged with three counts of murder, false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – namely a crossbow and a 10-inch butcher’s knife.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at the family home in Ashlyn Close.

The court heard that Louise had been found tied up when officers attended the property.

Louise and Hannah Hunt had been shot with a crossbow and their mother Carol had been stabbed with a knife and suffered multiple injuries, the court was told.

The court heard Hannah called the police and told them she feared she was going to die as she had been shot along with her sister and mother.

The Chief Magistrate, district judge Paul Goldspring, remanded Clifford in custody ahead of a hearing at the High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The judge told the defendant: “You face three charges of murder and two charges in relation to weapons and one in relation to false imprisonment.”

He said the charges of murder and false imprisonment are “matters which can only be heard at the crown court” and that the charges of weapon possession are “related”.

“I am duty bound to send the case to the crown court.”

The judge continued: “I do not have the power to consider bail in this court.

“I therefore send your case to the Central Criminal Court sitting at the Royal Courts of Justice where you will appear later today.

“You will be remanded in custody.”

The defendant later appeared in front of High Court judge Mr Justice Johnson via videolink where no trial date was set because of inquiries being made about a suitable court for him to be tried in as a wheelchair user.

Clifford is charged with murdering Hannah Hunt, Carol Hunt and Louise Hunt on July 9 in Ashlyn Close, Bushey.

He is also charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon – one a 10-inch butcher’s knife and the other a compound crossbow.

The final charge faced is of false imprisonment, which alleges Clifford “assaulted and unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned Louise Hunt and detained her against her will”.

Police were previously unable to speak to the suspect while he received treatment for an injury in hospital.

Clifford, of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, north London, has been under arrest since July 10, Hertfordshire Police said.

Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy previously issued a statement following the incident, which said: “The devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words.”