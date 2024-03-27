Royal Navy sailors arrested on suspicion of raiding US base for iPads and video games

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of Royal Navy sailors have been arrested on suspicion of stealing iPads, video games and laptops to order before selling them.

The seven sailors were led away from their ship the HMS Middleton in handcuffs after being accused of raiding a duty-free electronics store on a US military base in Bahrain.

The group, which includes a chef and a communications officer, allegedly used security alarm-proof bags to snatch the items.

A source told The Sun: “Some were arrested by American armed military police when they were caught taking items out of the American shops on the base.

“Military police took the rest of the lads off the ship in cuffs.”

They added: “It looked like they stole anything that wasn’t locked down — iPads, laptops, computer games.”

A Royal Navy spokesperson told The Independent: “We can confirm an alleged incident is under investigation.

“As this is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further nor provide a timeline to when a conclusion can be provided.”