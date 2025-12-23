Russell Brand charged with further counts of rape and sexual assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Comedian Russell Brand will face two further charges, one of rape and one of sexual assault, in relation to alleged offences against two women, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Crown Protection Service authorised further charges against the comedian following an investigation by Metropolitan Police detectives. The alleged offences took place in 2009, the CPS said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 January next year in relation to the alleged offences.

These new charges are in addition to five already issued to Brand in April 2025 involving four women, which included two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.

He denied them at Southwark Crown Court earlier this year and a trial is scheduled to begin on 16 June 2026 in relation to these original charges.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation said: “The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met’s investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators can be reached via email at CIT@met.police.uk .

“Support is also available through the independent charity Rape Crisis by contacting the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.”

Detectives began to investigate in September 2023 after they received a number of allegations following reports from Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

Brand, of Oxfordshire, is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room while she attended a Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, and grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and orally raping her after dragging her into a male toilet, the court heard in May.

Brand is also alleged to have grabbed a radio station worker’s face, pushing her against a wall and kissing her before groping her breasts and buttocks.

The other charge of the original five alleges that the actor indecently assaulted another woman after grabbing her forearm and attempting to drag her into a male toilet.