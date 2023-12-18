Russell Brand questioned by Met Police over alleged sex offences again

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russell Brand has been questioned by the Metropolitan Police over alleged sexual offences again.

The comedian, 48, was interviewed under caution by detectives at a police station in south London on Thursday for a second time.

The Met said a man aged his 40s, who is understood to be Brand, was questioned in relation to a further six non-recent sexual offences.

It comes after he was interviewed on 16 November over three claims.

Brand has strongly denied all allegations made against him.

The force said enquiries continue.

The Met did not identify Brand but said in a statement: “A man in his 40s attended a police station in South London for a second time on Thursday December 14.

“He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to a further six, non-recent, sexual offences.”

In September, the 48-year-old comedian was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

The allegations are said to have taken place during the height of Brand’s fame when he was working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

He denies the claims, which include allegations of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

Last month, Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon said its internal investigation into the allegations raised against its former presenter was weeks away from being completed.

The claims span between 2006 and 2013, when he was working for Channel 4 on Big Brother spin-off shows Efourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth as well as on BBC programmes and starring in Hollywood films.

The BBC has also launched a review into the behaviour of Brand, who worked on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes from 2006 to 2008.