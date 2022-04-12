Russell Marsh sentenced to life in jail over murder of estranged wife Jade

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his estranged wife a week after she ended their relationship.

Russell Marsh stabbed and strangled Jade Marsh, also known as Jade Ward, while their four children slept in Shotton, Flintshire, last August. Her “mutilated” body was found under a pile of clothes in a bedroom.

The court heard how Russell Marsh, 29, had told officers at a police station that he had “done something horrible” just moments before his ex-partner’s body was found.

A pathology report found that Jade, 27, had suffered multiple wounds across her body, including her face and arms, and bruising that was consistent with “making efforts to fight off” her attacker.

Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told the trial: “The defendant discovered she had started a relationship with another man and seemingly shared a kiss with him at a party.

“Within a week of this she was dead.”

Russell Marsh was sentenced to life in jail, with a minimum of 25 years (North Wales Police)

Russell Marsh received a life sentence in prison with a minimum of 25 years. Sentencing Marsh, Judge Rowlands said Jade had “lost her life at your hands in what was a brutal and remarkably cruel attack, borne out of jealousy after she ended a controlling relationship.

“I shudder to think what she went through in the last 15 minutes of her life.”

He said that Marsh was “controlling” and would repeatedly check up on Jade with calls and texts. “This was a savage and merciless attack,” Judge Rowlands said. “It was on any view a remarkably cruel way to end her life”.

In a statement read out to court on behalf of Jade’s family, they described her as “kind, beautiful, funny and caring.”

“Jade was everything to everyone. She always saw the good in people,” her family said.

On the night of Jade’s murder, Marsh had left an overnight shift at work early, telling his supervisor his brother had taken an overdose and needed to go to hospital - a claim that the court heard was “completely untrue”.

He then drove to the former family home in Shotton and carried out his attack.

When police discovered Jade’s body they found her in blood-stained pyjamas and covered with a pile of clothing.

Lawyers told the jury that Jade’s cause of death was asphyxiation and said her body had been “mutilated”.

More to follow...