Spy who sold Russia secrets from British embassy in Berlin jailed

A British embassy security guard who used his job to sell secrets to Russia has been jailed for more than 13 years.

David Smith, 58, had worked in the Berlin embassy since 2016 and had access to sensitive areas, CCTV and secret documents.

He admitted eight charges under the Official Secrets Act but claimed his actions were driven by anger over his treatment at work and issues in his personal life.

A judge dismissed the explanation and said his “treachery” was motivated by his “antipathy to the United Kingdom” and desire to pass damaging information to Russia.

Mr Justice Wall sentenced Smith to 13 years and two months in prison on Friday, after rejecting his claim of remorse and saying it was “self-pity”.

“It was your job to ensure the embassy was secure and its staff was safe,” the judge told Smith.

“In taking out of the embassy personal details of staff you put all of those staff at risk of harm.”

Smith was caught in an undercover MI5 sting, involving agents playing a Russian defector and GRU agent, after authorities intercepted a letter to a Russian military attache in November 2020.

But the evidence later uncovered indicated that he may have started selling secrets earlier, with police finding that regular withdrawals from Smith’s bank account dramatically decreased in January 2021, indicating an unexplained source of cash income.

Mr Justice Wall said Smith’s “subversive activities” dated back to 2018 and he had copied a “significant amount of material” over the years.

“You established regular contact with someone at the Russian Embassy and this contact was a conduit through which material illegally obtained by you was passed on,” he added.

The judge found that Smith had developed “decidedly anti-British” feelings and gave the impression to colleagues he was “more sympathetic to Russia, in particular president Putin”.