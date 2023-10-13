For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The trial of five Bulgarians accused of being part of a Russian spy ring in Britain will examine up to 80,000 messages, a court has heard.

Three men and two women are alleged to be part of a “network” conducting surveillance on behalf of the Russian state.

Bulgarian nationals Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, Katrin Ivanova, 31, Ivan Stoyanov, 31, and Vanya Gaberova, 29, are charged with conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state between August 30 2020 and February 8 2023.

They appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday via video link from prisons including HMP Belmarsh, HMP Frankland and women’s prison HMP Bronzefield.

They spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth at the preliminary hearing.

Judge Mr Justice Jeremy Baker estimated the trial could last “at least six weeks”, but Stephen Kamlish KC, defence counsel for Roussev, suggested it could require longer due to the “vast” amount of evidence to consider - including 80,000 messages. A trial date has not yet been set.

The defendants were arrested by the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command in February under the Official Secrets Act.

Roussev, Dzhambazov and Ivanova were charged on 11 February 2023 with possession of false identity documents with improper intention under section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010.

All five were arrested in February this year for alleged offences contrary to the Official Secrets Act.

Westminsters Magistrates’ Court heard last month that the group was accused of being part of a surveillance network allegedly coordinated in the UK.

The defendants are accused of conspiring to collect information with “another person known as Jan Marsalek and others unknown”.

Mr Marsalek was the Austrian former chief operating officer of the company Wirecard, who became a wanted man in Germany after being suspected of having committed fraud.

Mr Stoyanov is said to be an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who appeared in contests in the UK. Ms Gaberova is an award-winning beautician and Mr Roussev previously worked in financial services.

Mr Dhzambazov and Ms Ivanova lived as a couple and ran a community organisation for Bulgarian citizens living in the UK.

The defendants were remanded in custody until the next hearing at the Old Bailey on 10 November.