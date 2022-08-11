Ryan Giggs trial - live: Kate Greville questioning to resume after emotional testimony
The trial of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will resume for its fourth day on Thursday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.
Mr Giggs, 48, stands accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm and the common assault of her younger sister.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
On Wednesday, Ms Greville faced cross-examination from defence barrister Christopher Daws QC and described feeling like a “slave to [Mr Giggs’] every need and every demand” during their on-off relationship.
“That’s what it felt like,” she told the court. “If Ryan said do something, I would do it. He made me feel like I had to do everything he said or there would be consequences.”
She described initially regarding him as a “knight in shining armour” rescuing her from an unhappy marriage, before he “lured” her into an affair and gradually became “aggressive regularly”, speculating that he might suffer from narcissistic personality disorder.
Cross-examination of Kate Greville by Giggs’ defence barrister to resume
Day four is set to get underway in Manchester at 10am this morning.
Ms Greville is expected to continue giving evidence under cross-examination from Ryan Giggs’ barrister, Christopher Daw QC.
She has done so so far this week speaking from behind a curtain in the interests of privacy.
Ryan Giggs arrives at court
The ex-Manchester United superstar arrived at court a little after 9.30am this morning in the glaring light of the sun, once more flanked by his legal team and sporting a dark suit.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Ryan Giggs trial, where the ex-Manchester United player has been charged with coercive and abusive behaviour as well as assault against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and her sister.
We will bring all the latest updates as the trial continues today at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.
