The trial of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will resume for its fourth day on Thursday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Mr Giggs, 48, stands accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm and the common assault of her younger sister.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Wednesday, Ms Greville faced cross-examination from defence barrister Christopher Daws QC and described feeling like a “slave to [Mr Giggs’] every need and every demand” during their on-off relationship.

“That’s what it felt like,” she told the court. “If Ryan said do something, I would do it. He made me feel like I had to do everything he said or there would be consequences.”

She described initially regarding him as a “knight in shining armour” rescuing her from an unhappy marriage, before he “lured” her into an affair and gradually became “aggressive regularly”, speculating that he might suffer from narcissistic personality disorder.