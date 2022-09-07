Jump to content
Ryan Giggs to face re-trial over domestic violence charges against ex-girlfriend

Ex-Manchester United and Wales footballer remains on bail until next year

Matt Mathers
Wednesday 07 September 2022 10:52
Sir Alex Ferguson arrives at Manchester Crown Court for Ryan Giggs assault trial

Ryan Giggs will face a retrial over allegations of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, it has been announced.

Last month jurors failed to reach verdicts in the trial of the former Manchester United and Wales footballer.

At a short hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday morning, the judge set a retrial date of 31 July next year.

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told judge Hilary Manley: “We do seek a re-trial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the Crown Prosecution Service and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence, although that is not determinative on the matter, has also been canvassed.

“They indicate a preparedness so to do.Consequently we do invite you to fix a date for the retrial of this matter.”

Mr Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied "losing control" and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on 1 November, 2020.

Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial over allegations of domestic violence (Peter Powell/PA).

(PA Wire)

Judge Manley estimated that the trial would last three or four weeks and Mr Giggs will remain on bail until then.

Giggs will remain on bail until the trial next year. A further pre-trial hearing was set for July 3 2023.

