Ryan Giggs trial: Jury in trial of ex-footballer discharged after failing to reach verdict

Former Manchester United star was accused of headbutting ex-girlfriend and using controlling behaviour

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 31 August 2022 15:47
<p>Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been on trial at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)</p>

The jury in the trial of Ryan Giggs has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts on any of the three counts he faced during a four-week domestic violence trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The former Manchester United footballer was accused of headbutting his former partner Kate Greville as well as assaulting her younger sister Emma Greville.

The ex-Wales coach denied the allegations but following a 10-day trial at Manchester Crown Court, the jury told the judge on Wednesday they could not reach a verdict.

Judge Hilary Manley had on Tuesday told jurors, who had been deliberating for more than 16 hours, that she could now accept a majority verdict rather than unanimous.

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Manley asked if they had reached a verdict on any counts on which a majority of 10 to one had agreed.

The foreman of the jury answered: “No.”

Asked if there was any “realistic prospect” of them reaching verdicts if given more time, the foreman again answered: “No.”

Judge Manley then thanked the jurors and discharged them. She warned all the jurors not to discuss the case as there may be another trial of the case in the future.

Giggs made no reaction during the short hearing.

Lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial

(Peter Powell/PA)

Jurors first went out to consider verdicts late on the afternoon of 23 August.

The jury of 12 was later reduced to 11 after one juror went sick and was discharged.

They had been deliberating for 22 hours and 59 minutes before they were brought back into court at 3.04pm on Wednesday.

Lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial but any further trial would take place many months from now.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards Ms Greville, 38.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting her younger sister by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020.

The former footballer has been released on bail until a mention hearing on 7 September.

Additional reporting by Press Association

