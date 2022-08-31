For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The girlfriend of a father-to-be stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival has said she “felt their unborn baby kick” as he lay dying.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, from Bristol, was killed during crowded scenes at the event in London on Monday evening.

The fatal attack on Mr Nembhard, a rapper who performed under the name TKorStretch, was one of seven reported stabbings at the annual event.

Paying tribute to the expectant father, girlfriend Oshian Edwards said she would see him in their son “every day”.

Sharing photos of the couple together, including one of Mr Nembhard cradling her baby bump, Ms Edwards wrote on Instagram: “Takayo my sweet beautiful boy, all I can ask is why over and over again.

“You was the most kind hearted, loving, funny and caring person.

“I’m sat here with sore eyes and a heavy heart as I’ve cried consistently for the last 12 hours while carrying your unborn son.

“I will remind him daily about how great you were as a son, brother, boyfriend and friend too!

“The love I have for you will never stop and I will honour your name everyday.

“I will look after your sisters to the best of my ability. They loved you soo much. We all did.

“I held your hand yesterday for the last time as you led [sic] there lifeless and baby T kicked me straight away and it broke me.

“It’s just not fair, we live in such a cruel world. I’m so angry yet keep being told I have to stay strong for the baby.

“The support you had at the hospital yesterday from family and friends was so lovely. I only wish you knew how loved you really was.

“I love you whole heartedly and I’m so glad I get to share something so special with you and I know I’ll see you in him everyday.”

(Supplied)

Mr Nembhard’s manager, Chris Patrick, confirmed he was the victim of the attack on Tuesday morning.

He revealed the rapper, who has more than 300,000 plays on one of his songs on Spotify and almost 11,000 monthly listeners, was visiting the carnival with his sister and friends.

Mr Patrick said he met the aspiring young musician when he visited his studio with his father two years ago.

“That meeting took us on a journey...we recorded some great music together,” he said.

“His talent was endless and I can tell you guys he was close to greatness!

“So it’s with a heavy heart that I bring the news that Takayo (TKorStretch) passed away last night.

“He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result!

Forensic officers comb the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London, after the rapper was stabbed (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

“My deepest condolences to TK’s Mother & Father his Brother, 2 Sisters, Girlfriend and child that will never meet his father!

“TK was a good kid, a good guy and what has happened breaks my heart.”

A family member at Mr Nembhard’s home in Bristol confirmed he died at the Carnival and requested they be given privacy to grieve for him.

Mr Nembhard had also been a talented schoolboy footballer, spending time as an academy player for Bristol Rovers.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation into Mr Nembhard’s death.

The force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove at about 8pm on Monday.

Police and paramedics provided first aid treatment to Mr Nembhard and he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police said 209 arrests had been made at the carnival by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 27 public order offences and eight sexual assaults.

There were also 74 officers injured across the two days.